New Delhi, April 6: The CBI has busted a child trafficking ring in the national capital and rescued three newborns, officials said on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

On receiving information about the child trafficking ring, officials of the federal probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening.

Child Selling Racket Busted in Delhi

#WATCH | CBI conducted raids at several locations in Delhi yesterday, in connection with child trafficking. During the raid, the CBI team rescued two newborn babies from a house in Keshavpuram. CBI is interrogating the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them… pic.twitter.com/ugGTukT8QC — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

During the raid, the two infants were found in Keshavpuram. A woman who sold the infants and the man who bought them have been detained and were being questioned, officials of the probe agency said.

Other suspects of the child trafficking ring were also being interrogated, they added.