CM's Operation SHIELD Prevented COVID-19 Spread in Dilshad Garden, Says Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Operation SHIELD' prevented the spread of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden area of the city, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. "I feared a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Dilshad Garden area after seven people were found positive. It was transmitted from a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia and was found COVID-19 positive," Jain said. "After seven people were found COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed to implement 'Operation SHIELD' at Dilshad Garden. It was the first time the operation was implemented under which 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses. Thousands of people were quarantined and tests were done," he said.Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of Operation SHIELD.The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of the operation made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free, he added.81 people who had come in touch with the lady were traced and quarantined. CCTV cameras were used to find out the movement of her son and the places or the people he visited.Curfew has been imposed now in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri areas. (ANI)

