New Delhi, March 12: IT major Cognizant has begun rolling out letters informing about bonus payouts in range of 85-115 per cent for eligible employees, according to sources.

Majority of associates (employees) are eligible for the bonus payout.

An email query sent to company seeking comments did not elicit a response.

Meanwhile sources told PTI that Cognizant this week began sending out mailers (eLetters) informing about bonus payouts for 2024. Infosys Work From Home Policy: IT Company Issues Clarification on ‘System Intervention’ for Attendance Amid 10-Day WFO Policy.

"Eligible associates will receive bonus eLetters this week. Payouts will be issued throughout March and April based on individual country payroll schedules," it said. The bonus is at the highest level in three years, said the mailer sent to employees.

Cognizant has also informed that it will give merit pay increases (salary hikes) effective August 1, 2025, one year after the previous increase. Earlier this month, Cognizant had dismissed reports about delayed salary hikes saying merit increases for eligible employees will be rolled out in August.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm had said it will also pay bonuses to eligible associates mid-March. Infosys Agrees To Pay USD 17.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Related to McCamish Systems’ 2023 Cyber Incident.

"Merit increases for eligible associates will be awarded in August, exactly one year after the prior cycle. In fact, with the August 2025 cycle, the majority of our associates will receive five merit increases within the past four years. There has been no delay in the merit cycle, and any claims to the contrary are incorrect," the company had said recently.