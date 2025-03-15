New Delhi, March 15: Infosys has reportedly responded to concerns expressed by employees regarding the term "system intervention" in its new work-from-office (WFO) policy. Infosys introduced a new policy, which requires its employees to work from the office at least 10 days each month. The Bengaluru-based IT company clarified that employees who wish to have extra work-from-home (WFH) days must obtain approval from their managers.

As per a report of Economic Times, the company addressed issues related to its new work-from-office (WFO) policy. Infosys' new mandate, which was announced earlier this week, states that employees are required to be in the office for at least 10 days each month. If the requirement is not met, it could result in a "system intervention." The phrase raised concerns among employees, as many worried that their leave might be deducted if they failed to follow the policy. Infosys Agrees To Pay USD 17.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Related to McCamish Systems’ 2023 Cyber Incident.

In response to these concerns, Infosys has provided clarification about the employee app. Employees use an app to record their attendance, and it will no longer approve work-from-home requests by default. Instead, employees are required to physically attend the office for at least 10 days each month.

The app displays the total number of work-from-home days available for the month, along with the days that have already been used and the remaining balance. Any additional WFH days taken will be marked as an "exception." Employees will need to submit a request for approval to their manager to have these extra days regularised.

In an email sent last week, the functional heads at Infosys, based in Bengaluru, advised employees to limit the number of WFH days they request starting from March 10, 2025. The email indicated that new measures will be implemented to limit the number of days employees can request to work from home each month. Narayana Murthy at Tiecon Mumbai 2025: Infosys Co-Founder Calls Most AI Applications ‘Silly, Old Programmes’, Explains Fundamental Principles in AI (Watch Video).

The communication applies to employees at job level 5 (JL5) and below. Team leaders hold the JL5 position, while those below the level include software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants. Employees at JL6 and above include managers, senior managers, delivery managers, and senior delivery managers, but vice presidents are not included in this policy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).