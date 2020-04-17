Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway Ensures Supply of Essential Items

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus.Due to the lockdown, loading requirement at the Northern Railway (NR) has increased from an average of 15 rakes per day to up to 51 rakes in a day, as per an official release."As a result of increased requirements, the all-time highest record single day loading of 51 rakes of food grain was achieved on April 9 this year. Approximately 53 per cent of the food grain loading has been done alone by the Northern Railway during the lockdown period," reads the release from the NR."The NR has loaded 573 rakes of food grain, which is 0.90 million tons higher than a previous financial year. The NR has dispatched 15.75 lakh tons of food grains, which is 137 per cent higher than last year," the release further says.Additionally, as many as 25 Annapurna trains have been run by the Northern Railways across the country to meet the demand for food grains.Meanwhile, social distancing and sanitisation are also being ensured, keeping in view the safety of the employees and the working people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)