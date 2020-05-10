Construction of Chariots for Puri Rath Yatra Begins Amid Lockdown

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): The construction of chariots for Rath Yatra has begun in Puri, Odisha amid the coronavirus outbreak."A total of 72 workers are constructing the chariot. The Centre has given approval for construction, with conditions," said Ajay Jena, Administrator Development Officer, Jagannath Temple Administration.He further said, "In order to prevent mingling of 'rath sevaks' with their families, the temple administration has decided to keep them in three 'bhakt nivas' of the temple."The 9-day festival is scheduled to begin on June 23. (ANI)

