Coronavirus Europe Deaths Top 500 with New Italy Toll

World. (File Image)

Rome, Mar 9 (AFP) The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday, after Italy recorded a sharp rise.

Italy's civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the country's toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure to battle the spread of the virus.

The number of Europeans felled by the virus now stands at 511, according to an AFP toll. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)