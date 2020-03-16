Coronavirus: MCA Office to Remain Closed Till Mar 21

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to keep its offices closed till March 21.

"The office of the Association will remain closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak," MCA Chief Executive Officer CS Naik said in a media release.

MCA last Saturday suspended local tournaments in view of the outbreak.

Maharashtra has 37 Covid-19 patients as on Monday. PTI

