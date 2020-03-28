COVID-19: Locals in Andhra's Chittoor Following Self-isolation Rules

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): People in Srikalahasti are following self-isolation rules to avoid getting infected with the novel coronavirus.This came after the first positive case of coronavirus in the Chittoor district was detected in Srikalahasti.Locals in Anna Sami Palli village of Renigunta Mandal blocked the road with thorny fence to stop the movement.Andhra Pradesh has reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 13 in the state.A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Friday. (ANI)

