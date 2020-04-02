COVID-19 Lockdown: T'gana Police Receives over 6.41 Lakh Calls

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Telangana police has received more than 6.41 lakh distress calls to Dial 100 service in the last three days of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

A stress management session was held for the Dial 100 staff on Wednesday to help keep their spirits up, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said.

"Imagine the stress levels the #Dial100 staff hv undergone, who received 6,41,955 calls in just 3days during this #LockDownInTelangana.

In this regd, a #StressManagement session held by #BOURGEON to reinforce them to keep their spirit up & enabling them to take up even more beyond," the DGP tweeted.

The number of calls to Dial 100 rose after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently said that people can use the service for assistance relating to health emergencies and following his instructions to officials that no person should be allowed to go without a meal in the state.

After Rao's announcement, police personnel in coordination with volunteers have been distributing food and essential items to the needy people across the state.

Besides, scores of migrant workers found moving on foot from parts of Telangana to their native places were stopped and convinced to remain in the state by providing food, shelter and essential commodities to them.

Anyone in need of essential commodities can Dial 100 or approach any police station or patrolling vehicle for help, police said.

