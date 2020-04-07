COVID-19: Lucknow Zoo Takes Precautionary Measures for Staff, Animals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Director of the Lucknow Zoo on Monday said the Zoo was taking additional precautionary measures for animals and its staff amid coronavirus outbreak.Among other precautionary measures include food provided to the animals being disinfected, the official said. "Only 50 per cent of Lucknow Zoo's staff are working and they are maintaining high standards of hygiene. We are disinfecting food before providing it to animals. We have also made a quarantine ward for animals possibly infected by the COVID-19 if the need arises," said Zoo Director, Rajendra Kumar Singh.Meanwhile, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has asked all zoos across the country to monitor the health of kept animals as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

