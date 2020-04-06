Coronavirus Death Toll in Madhya Pradesh Rises to 14 as 52-Year-Old Man Dies Due to COVID-19 in Bhopal

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 6: A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday. This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state capital, he said. The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said.

He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long, Dr Rajesh Sharma from the private hospital said. So far, 14 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the state, including nine in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, an official said. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,577 After 505 New Cases Reported in Last 24-Hour, Total Deaths 83.