Criminal on Bail Held with a Gun

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old history-sheeter on bail was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Sunday for carrying a pistol and seven bullets from suburban Bandra, police said.

The accused Irshaad Khan alias Babu Hasan Khan was picked up on a tip-off, an official said.

He said Khan was trying to set up his own gang after coming out of the jail on bail.

Khan has a string of cases including murder registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat, the official said.

A case was registered under Arms Act.

