Cyber Cell Arrests Two Women for Spreading Misinformation About Coronavirus, Says Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thrissur, February 2: Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that the Cyber Cell has arrested two women for spreading misinformation about the deadly coronavirus that traces its origins from the seafood market in the central Chinese province of Wuhan.

"Cyber Cell arrested two women for spreading misinformation about coronavirus. The number of people arrested in connection with spreading misinformation has increased to five. Three people were arrested from Thrissur yesterday," said Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar. Coronavirus in India: Second Positive Case of Deadly nCoV Found in Kerala, Patient Has Travel History From China.

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja had stated that the cyber cell has arrested three people for spreading misinformation on social media about coronavirus. A case will also be filed against those who forwarded these messages, the minister added.

The arrested persons hail from Thrissur. Meanwhile, providing updates regarding the condition of the patient found positive with the deadly virus after his return from Wuhan, the minister said, "The patient with coronavirus is stable. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Girl, Who Tested Positive for SARS-Like Virus, Stable; Govt Keeps 1,471 Suspects Under Observation.

69 people who were in contact with this patient have been identified. A total of 1793 people are currently under monitoring."In the latest development, the second patient has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala today.

