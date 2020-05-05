Dahod Jailbreak: 9 out of 13 Inmates Held

Dahod (Guj), May 5 (PTI) Nine out of the 13 undertrial prisoners who had escaped on May 1 from a sub-jail in Gujarat's Dahod district were nabbed by different police teams during the last two days, said officials on Tuesday.

The nine undertrials, who were nabbed from their hideouts, included five murder accused, two accused of loot, one robbery accused and one facing rape charges, said a statement by Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar.

After escaping from the Devgadh-Baria sub-jail of Dahod district on May 1, these nine roamed in forests and then hid themselves in the premises of their relatives and acquaintances, from where they were nabbed by police teams during the last two days, said the SP.

He added that a search is still on to catch the remaining four inmates.

The undertrial prisoners, facing serious charges such as rape and murder, had escaped after breaking the locks of their rooms at around 3 am, officials had said.

They first broke the locks and then escaped by jumping over the wall of the sub-jail, they had said.

The incident happened despite the presence of four guards, who were deployed to a keep a watch on around 80 inmates lodged in the jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)