With 'No Time to Die' in theatres, the much-awaited film's arrival is bittersweet for fans as it marks actor Daniel Craig's final stint as the iconic spy James Bond. Recently, E! News caught up with Daniel for a brief interview where the 53-year-old actor revealed what he is going to miss most about suiting up as James Bond. "Nothing's much bigger than a Bond movie, even those Marvel movies, we tend to do things kind of bigger than anybody else, not least of all because we're usually on amazing locations--we went to Jamaica and all these things--but it's the people I work with, genuinely. That's really who I have had the most incredible experiences with," Daniel told. No Time to Die Final Trailer Out! Daniel Craig's James Bond May Face His Biggest Foe in Rami Malek's Mysterious Safin (Watch Video).

Asked to comment on the physicality of the films and if his body will be okay after all of the gruelling stunt work, Daniel joked "It will never be okay." Lashana Lynch, who is making history as the first black female 007 also joined the interview and was asked to comment on her journey and experience working with Daniel. "Everything seemed like a journey! From getting the big news to initially meeting Daniel, being able to talk about her and relish in her and teach different ways to explore Black narratives in cinema--especially in franchises--is, I think, the cherry on top. The 007 thing is just like a 'Whaaat?' kind of moment," she said. No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech After Wrapping Up the Film Is All Things Emotional.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who plays Bond villain Safin in the new instalment of the 007 franchise, also joined the conversation and quipped about his role by saying, "It's always fun to play the villain, right? They always think they're the hero of their own story." 'No Time to Die', which marks Craig's fifth and final turn playing the big screen's most famous spy, was the first of numerous Hollywood tent poles whose release was delayed again and again due to the pandemic.

MGM and EON Productions waited until they could open the tentpole exclusively in cinemas, even though it meant holding off for more than 18 months, versus making the movie available immediately in the home. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, 'No Time to Die' cast also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz, alongside series newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Malek.

The film follows Bond who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. 'No Time To Die' was released in India on September 30. As part of his post-Bond career, Daniel is bringing 'Macbeth' back to Broadway next spring. He will play the lead role with Ruth Negga as his Lady Macbeth. He will also star in 'Knives Out 2'.

