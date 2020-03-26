David Silva My Favourite Ever Player: Keira Walsh

Manchester [UK], Mar 26 (ANI): Manchester City women's player Keira Walsh said David Silva, who plays for the club's men's team, is her 'favourite ever player'. Walsh said she walked past Silva on her way to sign her new deal with the club back in February and wants to adopt the latter's traits into her game. "I walked past David Silva - my favourite ever player - when I was on my way up to sign a new contract. I'm hoping it's an omen and that I can take his game into mine," the club's official website quoted Walsh as saying.Walsh further stated that she is aiming to score more goals for the club because that is what wins games."I want to try to score more goals. That's something I need to work on. Georgia Stanway is always giving me banter about that because she's the Goalscoring Queen!" she said."She tells me I have to have more shots. That's an improvement I need in my game: more assists and more goals - that's what wins games. Hopefully, I'll get one in the Derby. That's my aim!," Walsh added. (ANI)

