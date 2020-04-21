Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Toll 'gives Hope' to Spanish Authorities

World. (File Image)

Madrid [Spain], April 21 (ANI): Spain has reported 399 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the nation-wide toll 20,852, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.The authorities said that this was an increase of 2 per cent, a slower rise than the previous week, as reported by CNN.Spain has so far 2,00,210 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Fernando Simon, Spain's Director of Health Emergencies, said that these are the "figures that give us hope."He also said that total hospital admissions saw an increase of 0.8 per cent and an increase of 0.7 per cent for ICU admission in the last 24 hours.On Tuesday, Spain's Cabinet will discuss the loosening measure for senior-citizens and children.Simon has warned that the expected relaxation of confinement measures for children means personal responsibility on the part of parents. "If people think kids are going out to freely play with all their neighbours, that won't be the case," he said.Simon cautioned the outdoor movement of seniors, saying "this virus can infect anyone, but doesn't affect everybody equally. The risks for older people are much bigger not because they're more easily infected, but because the risk is much bigger if they do become infected." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)