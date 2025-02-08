New Delhi, February 8: The General Administration Department of the Delhi government on Saturday issued a notice stating that no files, documents or computer hardware should be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from General Administration Department (GAD), citing security issue. The statement was made as counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly polls held today indicated a win for the BJP as per Election Commission data. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: Despite Flop Show, Congress Takes Comfort in AAP’s Defeat.

"To address security concerns and safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches," the order read. Maharashtra Voter Turnout Discrepancies: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations About Irregularities in Assembly Elections.

Issued by Pradeep Tayal, Joint Secretary of the GAD, the order directs that all concerned branch in-charges under various departments and offices within the Delhi Secretariat must take necessary steps to ensure the safety of files, documents, and electronic records under their control. The order further extends to the Secretariat Offices and Camp Offices of the "Council of Ministers", with clear instructions for compliance from the in-charges of both offices. The directive comes as a measure to address ongoing security concerns related to sensitive government records.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)