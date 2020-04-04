Direct Jute Mills to Resume Ops, Centre Urges West Bengal Govt

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) The Centre urged the West Bengal government on Friday to direct jute mills in the state, which are shut due to the nationwide lockdown, to resume operations in order to prevent any shortage in supply of packaging materials.

In a letter, the Union Ministry of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told the state government that manufacturing units of packaging materials are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

"Procurement operations of foodgrain, for which availability of packaging material like jute bales are immensely required by major procuring states like Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh and Madya Pradesh where procurement operations will begin from April and peak season is for only two-three weeks only," the letter said.

"Therefore, it is of utmost importance that jute mills immediately resume operation to meet the requirements of the states and FCI (Food Corporation of India)," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)