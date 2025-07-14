New Delhi, July 15: The Union health ministry has urged all ministries, departments and autonomous bodies to display "oil and sugar board" mentioning the sugar and oil content in Indian snacks such as samosa, kachori, french fries and vadapav to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases. It has also called for printing health messages on all official stationeries such as letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity.

In the letter written on June 21, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that India is witnessing a sharp rise in obesity among both adults and children. As per NFHS-5 (2019-21) more than one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese. Prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity. As per the Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden, she said. Junk Food Could Cause Food Allergy in Children.

Obesity significantly raises the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers. It also affects mental health, mobility, and quality of life, and imposes a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare care costs and productivity losses. Early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing these trends. In the letter, Srivastava referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to combat obesity through lifestyle changes.

"At the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on 28 January 2025, the prime minister invoked the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of Swastha Bharat. In his Mann Ki Raat, he called for a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption," the letter said. In response to this national appeal, and as part of the ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), it is imperative to promote sustainable behavioural changes at our workplaces. These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders, Srivastava stated.

"We are proposing display of Sugar and Oil Boards initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings. These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions etc displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods," the letter stated. ‘This Collab Is So Unexpected’: Netizens React As Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chae Soo Bin Bond Over Chai-Pakoda, Bhutta and Kimchi in Viral Cross-Culture Monsoon Snack Session (Watch Video).

She requested all ministries to issue directions to all departments/offices/autonomous bodies and other public institutions/organisations to install Oil and Sugar Board displays (digital static posters etc) in common areas (cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces) to raise awareness on harmful consumption. Print health messages on all official stationeries (letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc) and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity," she said.

"Promote healthy meals and physical activity in offices through nutritious, healthier food options (more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options, and by limiting availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks) and active workplace initiatives such encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes)," she said. "These visual cues and practical tips are part of a larger national movement to reduce the burden of NCDs, and your ministry's leadership in this regard can serve as an inspiration for wider behavioural transformation across government systems... Together, let us lead the way in turning the honourable prime minister's vision of a Healthy India into a mass movement, starting right from our workplaces," she said.

