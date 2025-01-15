Rajouri/Jammu, January 15: A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here on Wednesday, officials said. Samreen Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Shafayet, was returning home from school when she was attacked by the canines near Shahdra village in Thanamandi sub-division, the officials said. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

They said Kouser suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by some locals who rushed to the scene on hearing her cries. However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors on arrival at the hospital, the officials said.

