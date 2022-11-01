Double XL director Satramm Ramani revealed how he asked the lead actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to gain weight of about 15 kg. It is often seen that the actors mostly go on a strict diet schedule for their role but Sonakshi and Huma have to do just the opposite. Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Wants to Excel in Their Career but Proudly With Their XXL Figure (Watch Video).

Satramm, who is known for his movies such as Bodyguard, Helmet and Ready says, "We have always heard of instances when makers ask their heroines to limit their diet, but the philosophy of Double XL is that dreams don't need to be put in any size, thus it provided me the liberty to explore and I wanted my actresses to look authentic."

He says that mostly actors are asked to shed their weight but the concept of the film was such that he needed both Huma and Sonakshi to look overweight. Double XL: Huma Qureshi’s First Look as Rajshri Trivedi from Satramm Ramani’s Directorial Out! (View Motion Poster).

"Hence, I asked them to put on 13-15 kgs and would push them to eat more. Not just during the shoot in London, but even during our reading sessions, I made sure that they feel comfortable and relatable to their characters," he added. Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and the film will release theatrically on November 4.

