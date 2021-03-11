Actor Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she doesn't have plans to appear on the big screen as of now. According to People Magazine, the 'Charlie's Angels' star made an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy' podcast on Wednesday (local time) and admitted that she is done with acting for now. "If I'm being honest, the answer is no. I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older," the 46-year-old author said when asked about making a comeback. Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Love for Cooking, Says ‘It Is Both Ritualistic and Romantic’.

The mom-of-two shares two kids - 8-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. "I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started," she explained. Barrymore added, "And it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn't want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, that is not my journey."

"And so when you step away from it, it's a lot less scary," she said. "And you know, I've started brands. I was able to write a book." As reported by People Magazine, Barrymore did not say goodbye to acting for good once her kids were born, however -- she starred on Netflix's 'Santa Clarita Diet' for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host revealed she took the part because she was "so knee deep into mothering" her kids that she needed to remember "I'm an individual with a skill set."

"And it was just perfect and it was a comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn't have loved it more. And it really saved me," she declared. "I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen. And that's what made it difficult. And that show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me," added Barrymore.

