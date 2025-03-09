Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 3 crore and a firearm were seized during two joint operations by the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an official statement said on Sunday.

Two persons were arrested in these connections, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces seized 408 grams of heroin from a 19-year-old youth in Zokhawthar on Friday and he was later arrested, Assam Rifles said in the statement.

In another operation, a team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, deployed on the India-Myanmar Border near Zokhawthar, seized one rifle from a person, it said.

In the firearm seizure, the person concerned was also apprehended, it added.

