Educational Campus Built with Indian Assistance Inaugurated in Nepal's Gulmi District

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 12 (ANI): A new educational campus built with Indian assistance for students from the economically weaker sections was inaugurated in Nepal's Gulmi district on Wednesday.The Chandrakot Campus was inaugurated by Praphullachandra Sharma, Counsellor (Development Partnership) from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, according to an official statement.The campus, established in 2008 at the initiative of locals is aimed at imparting higher education to students who are unable to pursue their higher education in cities like Palpa, Butwal and Kathmandu due to poor economic conditions.The campus is a community-based campus affiliated to Tribhuvan University and is providing Bachelor in Humanities, Management and Social Science. Over 90 per cent of the students studying in the campus are girls.The triple storied building comprising of twelve classrooms, office building and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor has been built with the Government of India's grant assistance of NRs. 40.99 million.Chief of Chandrakot Rural Municipality Drona Bahadur Khatri, District Coordination Officer, Bhaktiram Marasini and local political and community leaders also attended the inauguration. (ANI)

