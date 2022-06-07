Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 47 today! Ekta has numerous movies and soap operas to her name, establishing a name for herself in the Bollywood industry.On the occasion of her 47th birthday, here's a glimpse of her 5 best Bollywood film productions. Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: From Title Songs to Fashionable Vamps, 5 Trends The TV Czarina Introduced Via Her Daily Soaps!

1. The Dirty Picture

The film The Dirty Picture produced by Ekta had an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tushaar Kapoor. It depicted the true story of a South Indian adult film actress, Silk Smita whose love for cinema made her a global star. However, deceit and unfortunate incidents led to her tragic downfall.

2. Lootera

The beautiful cinematic representation of Lootera, produced by none other than Ekta Kapoor had won several hearts. It's the story of a disguised archaeologist who falls in love with the daughter of an aristocratic family.However, a dark secret of the protagonist lends a tragic ending to their love story. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, the film was a hit.

3. Ek Villain

Another masterpiece and an Ekta Kapoor production, Ek Villain narrates the story of a simple girl, played by Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor who falls in love with a goon, aka Siddharth Malhotra. Although everything seems to be going fine, the narrative changes with a dark plot twist that leaves you with the question, who is the real villain? Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Movies That the Czarina of Indian Television Backed Which Bent Conventions of Bollywood Cinema!

4. Veere Di Wedding

Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding portrays the lives of four childhood friends, as they navigate through life and face challenges in their friendship and relationships. Bollywood A-listers namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar starred in the film along with Shikha Talsania.

5. Pagglait

A unique take on the life of a young widow, this Ekta Kapoor production takes us through a simple story Through the eyes of Sandhya, the protagonist, played seamlessly by Sanya Malhotra, as she rises above societal norms, casual sexism, and eventually turns into a strong-headed woman. Ekta Kapoor's upcoming cinematic productions in Bollywood include Ek Villain Returns and Love, Sex, Aur Dhoka 2.

