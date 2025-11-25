Washington DC [US], November 25 (ANI): 50 Cent's highly anticipated docu-series about Sean "Diddy" Combs titled 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' has set its release date.

The series is set to premiere on December 2, according to Variety.

Also Read | Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' to Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5', 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year - Some Blockbusters, Some Flops!.

Per the official synopsis, the series "is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender. Born with an insatiable drive for stardom and a knack for spotting talent, Combs made a quick ascent through the ranks of the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment and was crucial in bringing hip-hop to the pop masses and launching the careers of dozens of generation-defining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Danity Kane."

The synopsis added, "But along the way, and as detailed by his former associates, childhood friends, artists and employees, something darker began to colour his ambitions. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built -- and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

Also Read | Celina Jaitly Accuses Austrian Husband Peter Haag of Domestic Violence, Moves Mumbai Court for Maintenance and Compensation.

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in prison under the charges of two prostitution-related offences.

The rapper's release date has been extended for an extra month till June 8, 2028.

According to Page Six, Combs, who was initially slated to finish his serving time on May 8, 2028, will now have to stay till June 4, 2028.

Combs is currently placed at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)