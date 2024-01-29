Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her performance in the film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

This year's grand award function was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Helmed by Karan Johar, Shabana played the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the film.

'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer), a Punjabi businessman, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), a Bengali journalist, who fall in love despite their differences and family objections. They decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

The film also featured a special kissing scene between veterans Dharmendra and Azmi which was among the key highlights of the film.

'RRKPK' also minted Rs 300 crore gross globally.

KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has received nominations in 18 categories including the Best Director, Best Actor in a leading role (Male) and Best Actor in a leading role (Female).

Meanwhile, Azmi will be next seen in Manish Malhotra's 'Bun Tikki' alongside veteran actor Zeenat Aman. (ANI)

