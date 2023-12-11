Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Taking fans back to the 90s, Bollywood divas Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty posed together at actor Gayatri Joshi's new home.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of pictures from Sunday evening.

In one of the pictures, Raveena posed for a selfie with Gayatri Joshi.

The next image captured Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Raveena and Gayatri posing together on the rooftop.

Shilpa wore an animal-printed short dress, Sonali opted for a beige top and brown pants look and Raveena on the other was seen in an all-black printed co-ord set.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A fun evening ! #friendslikefamily . A beautiful home, filled with warmth, love, laughter and old friendships. Thank you for the lovely evening."

Shilpa also dropped a group picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bringing the 90s back. Congratulations @gayatrioberoi on your new casa... what a fun night!!!"

Gayatri Joshi, who was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, began her career as a video jockey. She departed after that to go after her goal of becoming the Femina India beauty pageant winner. She represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial 2004 movie 'Swades', which is all about an NRI NASA engineer who visits his Indian roots. The movie received positive reviews, and Gayatri Joshi was praised for her "mature" portrayal.

In 2005, she tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi. She has also worked as an advertising model and appeared in a number of music videos, including Hans Raj Hans' 'Jhanjaria and 'Kaghaz Ki Kashti' by Jagjit Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Raveena, on the other hand, will be seen next in 'Welcome To The Jungle', starring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. (ANI)

