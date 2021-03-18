Actress Shilpa Shetty recalls how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick to deal with lip-syncing during songs, while shooting Baazigar in 1993. Shilpa, who is currently judging the music reality show Indian Idol, opened up when contestants Nihal and Sayali performed the songs 'Aye mere humsafar','Kitabein bahut si', 'Chura ke dil mera' from the film on the show. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Indulge In 'Mahabharat' At Home, Courtesy, Their Son! (Watch Funny Video).

"Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shah Rukh was very sweet. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were shooting for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to lip sync the lyrics, I was not getting it properly. SRK being the gentleman he is, he immediately popped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique on how to get the lip-sync on point," Shilpa said.

The thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and also starred Kajol.

