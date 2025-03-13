Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday said he and the other two Khans of Bollywood -- Shah Rukh and Salman -- want to work in a film together and are waiting for the right script to come their way.

The prospect of the Khan troika appearing in a movie is something the audience is also looking forward to, Aamir said at a meet-and-greet event a day ahead of his 60th birthday.

"Salman, Shah Rukh and I would love to work together... We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together and we have discussed about it as well... If any good story comes (our way), we will definitely do it," the actor told reporters here.

While Aamir and Salman have famously featured in the 1994 cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna", he has never co-starred with Shah Rukh. Salman and Shah Rukh, however, have featured together in films such as "Karan Arjun" (1995), "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" (2005), and "Pathaan" (2023).

At the event, Aamir also addressed the possibility of a much-anticipated sequel to Rajkumar Santoshi's "Andaz Apna Apna".

"We all want that 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' should be remade... We have told Raj ji that we want to work on it and I think the audience also wants to watch the film. We are waiting for him. He is working on the script right now," he added.

Aamir also gave an update on his next movie "Sitaare Zameen Par", calling it a "thought sequel" to his 2007 film.

"... The characters and situations are different... According to me, this thought goes 10 times beyond that. One major difference is that 'Taare Zameen Par' makes you cry but this one will make you laugh. It's a comedy, humorous film but sends a meaningful message," the actor said.

"Taare Zameen Par", which marked Aamir's directorial debut, followed the coming-of-age story of a young artistic boy named Ishaan who is dyslexic.

Aamir was last seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was released in 2022.

The actor also wished Salman ahead of the release of "Sikandar", which is arriving in theatres on Eid.

"Best wishes to Salman as his film 'Sikandar' is coming on Eid and many many congratulations and all the very best from my side. We all are waiting for it. A.R. Murugadoss, with whom I did 'Ghajini' is a fantastic director so, it will be fun to see the combination of Murugadoss and Salman. So all the very best," he said.

