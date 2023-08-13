Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer sports drama film Ghoomer received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. The film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. As the curtains rose and the film was showcased for the very first time, the audience was enthralled by the magic that unfolded on screen and the film received a thunderous applause and standing ovation. Ghoomer: Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi Look Adorable Together in This First Look From R Balki’s Film (View Pic).

Abhishek said at the opening night, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it”. The star-studded event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans alike with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane joined in. Ghoomer Trailer: From R Madhavan's Saala Khadoos to Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal, 5 Movies Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's Sports Film Reminded Us Of!

Watch Viral Video:

A captivating journey unfolds with #Ghoomer as the film received standing ovation at the #IIFM and the movie is less than a week from its release on the big screen! #ShabanaAzmi #AbhishekBachchan #SaiyamiKher #AngadBedi #RBalki pic.twitter.com/yQL4RT5FKb — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 13, 2023

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18. Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.