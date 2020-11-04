New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away, confirmed Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old fillmaker took to Twitter and penned a note to share the news of Faraaz's demise. She wrote, "With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. "

"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," added Bhatt.

Faraz Khan starred in films like 'Mehndi' (1998), 'Fareb' (1996), 'Dulhan Banoo Main Teri' (1999) and 'Chand Bujh Gaya' (2005) among others. (ANI)

