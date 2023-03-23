Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): After the teaser and groovy songs, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur on Thursday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya treated fans with the trailer video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain,Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!"

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls and a mystery. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Recently, makers dropped the second song of the film 'Ghar Nahi Jaana'.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the song which he captioned, "Neend nahin aana aur #GharNahiJaana is our new weekend Mantra! Song Out Now!"

Sung by Zahrah Khan, Armaan Malik, and Salma Agha, the romantic track features Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vedika Pinto in lead roles.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal Thakur will play the role of a cop in the film.

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently seen in the web series 'The Night Manager' alongside Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the show streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

