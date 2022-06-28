Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on July 1. Helmed by Kapil Verma, the action-thriller film is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film is going to be high on actions with powerful acts by the lead cast members. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive." OM - The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Seen As A Patriotic Warrior In This Action-Packed Flick Co-Starring Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj And Jackie Shroff (Watch Video).

Earlier on June 2022, the title of the actioner was changed from Om The Battle Within to Rashtra Kavach OM due to movie title rights. So, if you are planning to watch Rashtra Kavach OM on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. OM – The Battle Within Title Changed: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film Renamed As Rashtra Kavach OM – Reports.

Cast

Rashtra Kavach OM stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachee Shah.

Plot

The movie unveils the story of Para commando officer, on a mission to save his country. The action-packed flick show how a patriotic warrior never stops when it comes to protecting his country.

Watch Rashtra Kavach OM Trailer:

Release Date

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana-starrer Rashtra Kavach OM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 1.

How To Book Rashtra Kavach OM Movie Tickets Online?

Rashtra Kavach OM's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the movie's tickets. OM – The Battle Within Song Saansein Dene Aana: Aditya Roy Kapur And Sanjana Sanghi Share Sizzling Chemistry In This New Track (Watch Video).

Review

Rashtra Kavach OM review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for this action-thriller is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).