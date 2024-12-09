Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is now back in Mumbai after celebrating her mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Goa.

On Monday evening, Kareena was spotted with her sons Taimur and Jeh at the Mumbai airport. She was seen walking towards her car in a rush.

Jeh could be seen trying to keep up with Kareena's pace. He looked super cute when he screamed "bhaiya bhaiya" on seeing the shutterbugs.

Saif Ali Khan was also spotted at the airport. He looked dapper in a blue kurta.

The past weekend turned out to be a family affair for Kareena as she celebrated Sharmila Tagore's birthday with family.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared three adorable pictures to celebrate Sharmila's birthday. The first photo features her with the birthday girl, both in their beautiful night suits, flashing their vibrant smiles. Sharmila was seen sitting with a roller in her hair.

The second photo is a solo shot of the veteran actor looking effortlessly cool in the same outfit paired with black sunglasses.

The third snap captured Sharmila sharing a sweet moment as she planted a kiss on her adorable grandson, Jeh Ali Khan.Along with the pictures, the 'Crew' actress wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

On the other hand, Saif was recently seen with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

A few months ago, at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Saif shared his experience working on his first Telugu film."I remember my first shot speaking Telugu, and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I come from the same country, but our states are different from one another. Going down there was a totally different experience," he said.(ANI)

