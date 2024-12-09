Fans had high expectations from Suriya's latest release, Kanguva, which also featured Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles. However, the fantasy action film miserably failed to impress both critics and audiences. Now, all eyes are on the Tamil star's upcoming project, which is tentatively titled Suriya 45. He has joined forces with actor-turned-director RJ Balaji for the film. On Monday (December 9), it was announced that young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar had joined the board as the music director, replacing AR Rahman. ‘Suriya 45’ Announced! Suriya Sivakumar Teams Up With Director RJ Balaji For His Next; Film’s Music To Be Composed by AR Rahman (See Poster).

Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman As Music Director in ‘Suriya 45’

In an exciting update, singer-music composer Sai Abhyankkar had a phenomenal 2024 with viral hits like "Katchi Sera" and "Aasa Kooda" and has been roped in as the music director for Suriya's upcoming film, Suriya 45. However, this also confirms that AR Rahman will be longer be involved in the film. For the uninformed, the first posters of the film carried the name of the Academy Award-winning music composer's name. The news also comes amid speculations that the 57-year-old might take a break from composing music. However, his daughter Khatija Rahman denied this and called it a rumour. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Apart from Suriya 45, Sai Abhyankkar will also compose the music for Bakkiyaraj Kannan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) film Benz, which will star Raghava Lawrence. Touted to be an action-adventure film, Suriya 45 is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

