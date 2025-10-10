Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): One of India's most celebrated epics, the Mahabharat, is set to return in an AI-led reimagination series on the WAVES OTT platform and television.

Helmed by the Collective Media Network, the series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25, 2025, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11:00 AM starting November 2, 2025.

Also Read | Hema Malini Wishes 'Timeless Beauty' Rekha Happy Birthday: 'Our Mothers Were Our Driving Forces'.

The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via WAVES OTT, according to the press note.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India's public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.

Also Read | 'Pls Call Me As Soon as Possible': Parag Tyagi's Emotional Note for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala Is Heartbreaking, As He Copes With Her Untimely Death (View Post).

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism, according to the press note.

The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.

Speaking on the collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, stated, "Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original Mahabharat during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India's greatest epics anew, honouring tradition while embracing cutting-edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting," as per the press note.

Reflecting on the partnership, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network remarked, "Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharat on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today's generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today's technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)