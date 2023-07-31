Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): After spending quality time with kids Taimur and Jeh in Europe for over a month, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, on Monday, finally returned to India.

The couple and their kids were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Shutterbugs managed to catch glimpses of the Pataudis while they made their way to their car.

In the viral pics and videos, Kareena kept Jeh close, while Saif walked holding Taimur's hand.

They all opted for casual outfits. Kareena was seen in blue jeans paired with a loose shirt and a long coat. She exuded cool vibes in black shades and an olive green cap.

Little Jeh was in a white outfit with white sneakers.

Saif and Taimur twinned in shades of blue.

Take a look at the pictures of the family-of-four

Kareena treated fans to loads of images of her family from their vacation.

On Sunday, she dropped an adorable picture of her firstborn Taimir. In the image, Taimur was seen swinging on a rope and looked extremely happy.

"Swinging back to work mode," she captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'.Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

