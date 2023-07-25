A video of Taimur Ali Khan is going viral online which sees him demanding for desi meethai from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at airport. A fun clip has taken the internet by storm which shows little Taimur at the airport with his parents, but instead of toys or treats, the little one asks for gulab jamun from one of the airport shops. Indeed, Tim surely has a sweet tooth it seems! Kareena Kapoor Shares Shirtless Pic of Son Taimur Ali Khan Enjoying Volleyball Match in Italy!

Taimur Ali Khan Wants 'Gulab Jamun':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)