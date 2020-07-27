New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Days after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital for testing positive for COVID-19, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for the virus.

Aishwarya's star husband Abhishek Bachchan in a tweet shared that his wife and their eight-year-old daughter have recovered from coronavirus and have been sent home.

Bachchan further added that he and his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan will continue to remain under medical supervision in the hospital.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," his tweet further read.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya had also tested positive for the virus the following day. (ANI)

