Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara turned a year older on Sunday. To make this occasion special, Akshay penned a heartwarming note for Nitara on social media.

Wishing his 'baby girl' on her birthday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a cute video with Nitara. In the video, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor can be seen walking in a desert while holding each other's hands.

Along with the video, he wrote a heartwarming message: "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today...my wish for you this birthday and always is...the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you."

Bhumi Pednekar and Chitraganda Singh sent warm birthday wishes to Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. (ANI)

