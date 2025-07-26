New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, honoured the brave soldiers on the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of occupied territory.

Kumar shared a poster on his Instagram story on Saturday and wrote, "Tribute to all the heroes who gave us freedom, pride, and peace. Jai Hind."

Malhotra posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle featuring the late officer Vikram Batra, whom he portrayed in the 2021 film "Shershaah". The actor also added the poster of the film.

"To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas," he wrote in the caption.

Ajay Devgn shared a note on his X handle. "Where even death trembles, there stand the brave soldiers of our Hindustan. Remembering our bravehearts today and every day," it read.

Suniel Shetty also posted on his X and said bravery is eternal.

"The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit, and glory. Jai Hind," the post read.

Vicky Kaushal shared a story on Instagram and said the sacrifices by the soldiers will inspire forever.

"Salute and deepest gratitude to our brave hearts for their courage and valor. Their supreme sacrifice will forever inspire us. Jai Hind. #Kargi VijayDiwas," he wrote. PTI

