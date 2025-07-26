Mumbai, July 26: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra wished the “countless brave hearts who stood tall” and “saluted their sacrifice”. The Bollywood actor also shared a picture of Captain Vikram Batra, who was killed while fighting Pakistani troops in the Kargil district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing a picture of the army officer, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Sidharth, who played Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film “Shershaah”, wrote: “To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation.” “Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas”. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Pays Tribute to Indian Army and Kargil War Bravehearts, Says ‘Their Legacy Lives On’.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. Talking about “Shershaah”, a biographical war drama film directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra in a dual role as Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, alongside Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema.

The narrative follows Batra’s journey from a young cadet to a decorated officer in the Kargil War, culminating in his martyrdom during Operation Vijay in 1999. The film emerged as a major digital success and became the most-watched Indian film on Amazon Prime Video in India at the time of its release. In other news, Sidharth on July 16 officially announced the arrival of his first bundle of joy, a baby girl with wife Kaira Advani and said that their “world” has “forever changed.” Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour India’s Victory Over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared an announcement post in pink from his and Kiara’s behalf. The post read: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH” For the caption, Sidharth dropped a heart, namaste and evil eye emoji. It was on July 15, when the news about the arrival of their baby girl started doing the rounds.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year, and the actress was due in August. However, a few days ago, the couple were spotted at a maternity medical facility raising concerns about the mother and the child. The actress was taken to H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media.

