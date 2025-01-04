Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to come up with his new film 'Sky Force', which also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya.

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the film's motion poster. Both Akshay and Veer can be seen dressed up as Indian Air Force officers.

The makers also shared that the trailer of 'Sky Force' will be out on Sunday.

"This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce - the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 24th January 2025," a post read on the official Instagram account of Maddock Films.

The first look of Akshay and Veer created excitement among fans.

"Wow," a social media user commented.

"Interesting," another one wrote.

A patriotic song could be heard playing in the background. The poster's tagline said, "Some missions end. Others last a lifetime."

As per the film's team, 'Sky Force' is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform. The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik.

'Sky Force' will be out in cinema halls on January 24.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'. It will be released on April 2, 2026. (ANI)

