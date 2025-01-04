Amid the recent cast changes and alleged removal of actors from Star Plus' hit show, Anupamaa, rumours of the daily soap's lead actress Rupali Ganguly's exit surfaced online on Friday (January 3). The report suggested that the popular television actress would soon exit the show leaving many disappointed. LatestLY was the first to deny the reports after a conversation with the publicist of Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Production, who denied the news and called the reports "baseless and false." Now, an official statement from Rupali Ganguly and the makers has been provided, clearing the air on the matter. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rupali Ganguly Addresses Rumors About Leaving ‘Anupamaa’

Rupali Ganguly, who captured the hearts of millions with her impactful performance on the show, expressed her shock over the recent rumours. She said, "Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan ji has given me - the recognition, the platform, the position, I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. Anupamaa is not just a show for me; its an emotion, its my home, my second home. So does anyone leave their family, their home?"

Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram Post

Ganguly said there could be no "stranger news" than him quitting Anupamaa. She said, "Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and the show has become a part of my being." Expressing gratitude for supporting her journey on the show, the actress requested them to continue their love and keep watching the show. Confirming that she has no plans of leaving the show, Ganguly said, "Rajan ji is the creator of the show, and his vision is Anupamaa. As long as he wants, I will continue to work hard with full dedication and passion."

Rajan Shahi Reacts to the Rumours

Addressing the rumours about Rupali Ganguly's exit from Anupamaa, the show's producers, Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shah, I requested the media to fact-check information before sharing them online to avoid unnecessary confusion for the fans. They said, "These rumours have absolutely no truth to them. If there's ever anything major to share, we'll, make sure to let you know directly." Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's contribution to the show, Shahi said, "Rupali has created a huge benchmark as an actress. She gets into the character effortlessly. I can't think of Anupamaa without her." ‘Please Be Kind’: ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Post Amid Feud With Step-Daughter Esha Verma.

Rupali Ganguly With ‘Anupamaa’ Producer Rajan Shahi

The beloved show, which premiered on July 13, 2020, is one of the most loved daily soaps in India, constantly topping the TRP charts every week. The show recently underwent a 15-year leap, which saw the dramatic exit of many actors, including Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne and Alisha Parveen, among others.

