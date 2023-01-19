Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat unveiled the official trailer on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Alaya F shared the trailer which she captioned, "TRAILER IS HERE!!!!!! Mohabbat se hi toh Kranti aayegi...yeh hai uski ek jhalak! Picture aur kranti dono shuru Feb 3rd se! #AlmostPyaarWithDJMohabbat Trailer Out Now." Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Song Woman Desi: Alaya F and Karan Mehta Star in a Fun Party Track (Watch Video).

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the romantic musical also stars Karan Mehta in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023. Talking about the film, Kashyap earlier said, "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is very close to my heart as it's something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It's a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else. It's my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It's about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film." Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat: Amit Trivedi Says He Took Almost Four Years to Work on Anurag Kashyap’s Directorial.

Alaya recently gathered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the romantic thriller film Freddy opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The Trailer Of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat:

She will also be seen in director Tushar Hiranandani's upcoming biopic film SRI opposite Rajkummar Rao, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika. SRI is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.