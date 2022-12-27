Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is the upcoming film starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the makers have dropped the song “Woman Desi” and it’s a fun party track released ahead of New Year’s Eve. Crooned by Arjun Kanungo, Bhoomi Trivedi and Aasa Singh, it will surely get one grooving on the dance floor. Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Alaya F & Karan Mehta’s Film From Anurag Kashyap to Have Its World Premiere at the 2022 Marrakech Film Festival.

Watch The Song Woman Desi Below:

