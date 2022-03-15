Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Everyone deserves a little extra attention and love on their birthday. Veteran star Neetu Kapoor is making sure to make Alia Bhatt feel special on her 29th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Alia.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out," she wrote alongside the image.

Alia will ring in the special occasion in the Maldives. It is unclear if Alia's beau Ranbir will be joining her on her birthday by flying out there.

On the work front, Alia has recently enthralled everyone with her stellar performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will be next seen in 'RRR'. (ANI)

